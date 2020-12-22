$5.54 Billion in Sales Expected for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) will report sales of $5.54 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Suncor Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.49 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.58 billion. Suncor Energy reported sales of $7.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Suncor Energy will report full-year sales of $19.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.32 billion to $20.00 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $23.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.14 billion to $23.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Suncor Energy.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Suncor Energy had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 17.17%.

SU has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 70,853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Suncor Energy by 24.7% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Suncor Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 41,018 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SU stock opened at $16.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.47. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $34.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.1606 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 30.66%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

