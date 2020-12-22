6,108 Shares in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HASI. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,188,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,226,000 after buying an additional 355,576 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 97.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 844,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,030,000 after acquiring an additional 416,949 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 12,863.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 806,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 800,094 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,596,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 19.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 694,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,176,000 after acquiring an additional 111,666 shares during the period. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total value of $529,608.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 206,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,244,708.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $495,600.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,429 shares of company stock valued at $3,390,682. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HASI opened at $61.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 43.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.79. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $61.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.01. The company has a quick ratio of 34.85, a current ratio of 34.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 58.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.78.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.