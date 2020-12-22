$75.33 Million in Sales Expected for Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) will announce $75.33 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Benefitfocus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $73.07 million and the highest estimate coming in at $78.10 million. Benefitfocus reported sales of $87.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Benefitfocus will report full-year sales of $267.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $264.98 million to $270.01 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $289.82 million, with estimates ranging from $271.07 million to $310.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Benefitfocus.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $63.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.02 million. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BNFT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Benefitfocus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Benefitfocus in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Benefitfocus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Benefitfocus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Benefitfocus by 1.3% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,025,721 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,557,000 after purchasing an additional 38,364 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Benefitfocus by 10.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,799,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,126,000 after buying an additional 256,115 shares in the last quarter. Tikvah Management LLC grew its position in Benefitfocus by 3.8% during the second quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 1,093,440 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,765,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Toronado Partners LLC lifted its stake in Benefitfocus by 48.7% during the third quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 931,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,428,000 after purchasing an additional 305,135 shares during the period. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 123.5% in the second quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 425,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 234,882 shares during the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNFT traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,474. Benefitfocus has a 12 month low of $6.09 and a 12 month high of $22.49. The firm has a market cap of $445.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.70 and a 200-day moving average of $11.50.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employees, employers, insurance brokers, carriers, and suppliers in the United States. The company's products for insurance carriers include MarketPlace Enroll for carriers to automate enrollment to various commercial group business; MarketPlace Bill, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; MarketPlace Exchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; and MarketPlace Quote for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products.

