$8.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) to announce earnings of $8.61 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CTO Realty Growth’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $17.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. CTO Realty Growth reported earnings of $20.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 57%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that CTO Realty Growth will report full year earnings of $9.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $17.98. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $1.57. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CTO Realty Growth.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.59). CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 181.83% and a return on equity of 37.94%. The company had revenue of $14.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.48 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTO. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on CTO Realty Growth in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point began coverage on CTO Realty Growth in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of NYSE CTO traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,591. CTO Realty Growth has a 12-month low of $33.41 and a 12-month high of $66.00. The stock has a market cap of $189.91 million, a PE ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 4.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio is 17.39%.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a diversified real estate operating company in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Income Properties, Management Services, Commercial Loan Investments, and Real Estate Operations. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 24 single-tenant and six multi-tenant income-producing properties with approximately 2.5 million square feet of gross leasable space; full or fractional subsurface oil, gas, and mineral interests underlying approximately 455,000 surface acres in 20 counties in Florida, as well as owned land in downtown Daytona Beach, Florida.

