Aberdeen International Inc. (AAB.TO) (TSE:AAB) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.10

Shares of Aberdeen International Inc. (AAB.TO) (TSE:AAB) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 1145130 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.08 million and a P/E ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 14.15 and a quick ratio of 13.30.

About Aberdeen International Inc. (AAB.TO) (TSE:AAB)

Aberdeen International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource investment company and a merchant bank focusing on small capitalization companies in the metals and mining sector. It intends to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued resources.

Recommended Story: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen International Inc. (AAB.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen International Inc. (AAB.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.