Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust PLC (ASCI.L) (LON:ASCI) Announces GBX 2.06 Dividend

Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust PLC (ASCI.L) (LON:ASCI) announced a dividend on Monday, December 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.06 ($0.03) per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

ASCI opened at GBX 284.75 ($3.72) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 285.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 267.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £62.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust PLC has a one year low of GBX 175 ($2.29) and a one year high of GBX 350 ($4.57).

Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust PLC is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

