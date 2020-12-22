Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust PLC (ASCI.L) (LON:ASCI) Announces GBX 2.06 Dividend

Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust PLC (ASCI.L) (LON:ASCI) announced a dividend on Monday, December 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.06 ($0.03) per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
ASCI opened at GBX 284.75 ($3.72) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 285.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 267.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £62.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust PLC has a one year low of GBX 175 ($2.29) and a one year high of GBX 350 ($4.57).
Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust PLC (ASCI.L) Company Profile
