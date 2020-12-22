Abyss Token (ABYSS) Trading Down 14.5% Over Last Week

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. One Abyss Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000144 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Sistemkoin, DDEX and Ethfinex. In the last week, Abyss Token has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar. Abyss Token has a total market capitalization of $3.45 million and approximately $144,653.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00053085 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004256 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $82.17 or 0.00349280 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00017376 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004251 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00026586 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002222 BTC.

About Abyss Token

Abyss Token is a token. It launched on November 29th, 2017. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 tokens. Abyss Token’s official website is www.theabyss.com . The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Abyss Token’s official message board is medium.com/theabyss . Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss

Buying and Selling Abyss Token

Abyss Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, HitBTC, ZBG, Sistemkoin, Hotbit, Kyber Network, BitForex, CoinExchange, IDEX, Ethfinex, YoBit, CoinBene, CoinPlace, Indodax and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Abyss Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

