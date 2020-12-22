Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.09% of Acceleron Pharma worth $5,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XLRN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 984.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 35,426 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 5.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 207.1% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 6,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 127.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 54,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after acquiring an additional 30,494 shares in the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XLRN. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $137.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Acceleron Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.92.

NASDAQ:XLRN opened at $133.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.70. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.04 and a 1-year high of $136.25. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.63 and a beta of 0.59.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.05). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 157.84% and a negative return on equity of 31.62%. The firm had revenue of $22.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.86) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 438.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 42,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total value of $5,534,593.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,403,425.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrence C. Kearney sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total value of $4,476,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,999,158.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,528 shares of company stock worth $10,073,154. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia under the REBLOZYL name. The company also develops luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and myelofibrosis; Sotatercept for the treatment of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension; and ACE-083, a neuromuscular candidate that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease.

