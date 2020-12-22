Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ACN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on Accenture from $269.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a buy rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on Accenture from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Accenture from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Accenture from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $245.75.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $261.42 on Friday. Accenture has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $271.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Accenture will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In other news, Director Plc Accenture sold 480,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $19,089,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.29, for a total value of $100,030.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,116,955.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,725,485 shares of company stock valued at $156,704,064 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,961,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,868,793,000 after acquiring an additional 784,298 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,599,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,911 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Accenture by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,608,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,446,000 after acquiring an additional 289,003 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,619,166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,721,855,000 after acquiring an additional 187,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 111.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,369,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $932,156,000 after buying an additional 2,301,616 shares in the last quarter. 62.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

