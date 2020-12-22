ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) SVP Sells $75,276.25 in Stock

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) SVP Pamela R. Schneider sold 8,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $75,276.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 157,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,581.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:ACCO traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.72. 1,145,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,586. ACCO Brands Co. has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $11.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $824.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.80.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $444.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.46 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ACCO Brands Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACCO. BidaskClub upgraded ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp upgraded ACCO Brands from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on ACCO Brands from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ACCO Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its position in ACCO Brands by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 61,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in ACCO Brands by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 162,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in ACCO Brands by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 18,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in ACCO Brands by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 150,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

