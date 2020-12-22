Adamas Finance Asia Limited (ADAM.L) (LON:ADAM) Stock Price Down 4%

Adamas Finance Asia Limited (ADAM.L) (LON:ADAM) shares were down 4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 21.12 ($0.28) and last traded at GBX 21.12 ($0.28). Approximately 1,496 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 75,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22 ($0.29).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 85.52 and a quick ratio of 57.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 20.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 24.81. The stock has a market cap of £21.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21.

Get Adamas Finance Asia Limited (ADAM.L) alerts:

In other news, insider John Michael Croft bought 19,000 shares of Adamas Finance Asia Limited (ADAM.L) stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share, for a total transaction of £4,180 ($5,461.20).

Adamas Finance Asia Limited invests in various small and medium enterprises in Asia. The company was formerly known as China Private Equity Investment Holdings Limited and changed its name to Adamas Finance Asia Limited in February 2014. Adamas Finance Asia Limited was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Adamas Finance Asia Limited (ADAM.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamas Finance Asia Limited (ADAM.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.