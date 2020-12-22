Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.92.

ADMS stock opened at $4.93 on Friday. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $6.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.87. The stock has a market cap of $140.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.78.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.06. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 89.12% and a negative return on equity of 806.54%. The company had revenue of $20.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,430 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 103,242 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 16,090 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.67% of the company’s stock.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

