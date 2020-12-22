adbank (ADB) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $13,262.00

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Over the last week, adbank has traded 23.4% higher against the dollar. One adbank token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. adbank has a market cap of $922,321.74 and $13,262.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

adbank Profile

ADB is a token. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 821,250,418 tokens. adbank’s official message board is medium.com/adbank-blog . The official website for adbank is adbank.network . adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank

adbank Token Trading

adbank can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire adbank should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase adbank using one of the exchanges listed above.

