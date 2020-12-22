Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) Price Hits $0.0014 on Major Exchanges

Advanced Technology Coin (CURRENCY:ARC) traded 44% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 22nd. Advanced Technology Coin has a market capitalization of $40,178.85 and $178.00 worth of Advanced Technology Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Advanced Technology Coin has traded 62% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Advanced Technology Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and Livecoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004727 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00015182 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 70.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Advanced Technology Coin

Advanced Technology Coin (CRYPTO:ARC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 24th, 2014. Advanced Technology Coin’s total supply is 28,857,138 coins. Advanced Technology Coin’s official website is arcticcoin.org . Advanced Technology Coin’s official Twitter account is @ArcticCoin_Main

Buying and Selling Advanced Technology Coin

Advanced Technology Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Advanced Technology Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Advanced Technology Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Advanced Technology Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

