Advant-e (OTCMKTSBB:ADVC) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Advant-e (OTCMKTSBB:ADVC) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Advant-e Company Profile

Advant-e Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, resells, and hosts software; and provides services that allow its customers to send and receive business documents electronically in standard and proprietary formats. The company offers hosted electronic data interchange (EDI) solutions that utilize the Internet as the communications method to connect with business partners, integrate data with internal systems, expand and manage electronic trading communities, and validate data through a hosted business rule service.

