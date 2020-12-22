aelf (ELF) Market Capitalization Achieves $59.49 Million

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One aelf token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000461 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, aelf has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. aelf has a market capitalization of $59.49 million and $13.14 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00053150 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004224 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004678 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82.39 or 0.00347728 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00017325 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00030500 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004222 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002262 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) is a token. Its launch date was September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 tokens. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain . aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for aelf is aelf.io

aelf Token Trading

aelf can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

