AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.94.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on AGCO in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Shares of AGCO opened at $103.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.87 and its 200 day moving average is $74.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.38. AGCO has a fifty-two week low of $35.33 and a fifty-two week high of $104.45.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $1.07. AGCO had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AGCO will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

In other AGCO news, Director P George Benson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.03, for a total transaction of $186,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,513,691.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Martin Richenhagen sold 111,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.15, for a total value of $10,518,155.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,822,290.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 244,968 shares of company stock valued at $22,770,653 over the last 90 days. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in AGCO during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in AGCO by 833.0% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in AGCO by 9.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of AGCO by 459.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

