Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Receives $93.37 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2020

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.37.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 85,842 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total value of $9,925,910.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,026,573.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 20,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $2,290,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 112,508 shares of company stock valued at $12,928,428.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of A. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 374.7% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 451 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of A stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092,738. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.29 and a 200-day moving average of $100.57. The stock has a market cap of $36.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.05. Agilent Technologies has a twelve month low of $61.13 and a twelve month high of $120.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.95%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Featured Article: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Analyst Recommendations for Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A)

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit