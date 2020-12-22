Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Receives $93.37 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.37.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 85,842 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total value of $9,925,910.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,026,573.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 20,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $2,290,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 112,508 shares of company stock valued at $12,928,428.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of A. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 374.7% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 451 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of A stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092,738. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.29 and a 200-day moving average of $100.57. The stock has a market cap of $36.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.05. Agilent Technologies has a twelve month low of $61.13 and a twelve month high of $120.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.95%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Featured Article: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.