Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) (EPA:AF) Given a €3.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €3.00 ($3.53) target price on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) (EPA:AF) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.70 ($4.35) target price on shares of Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €3.00 ($3.53) target price on shares of Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.30 ($5.06) target price on shares of Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. HSBC set a €2.50 ($2.94) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America set a €2.20 ($2.59) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €3.13 ($3.68).

AF stock opened at €4.50 ($5.29) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €4.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €3.98. Air France-KLM SA has a 12-month low of €6.88 ($8.09) and a 12-month high of €14.65 ($17.24).

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

