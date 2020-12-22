Akroma (AKA) Price Reaches $0.0012

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded up 72.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 22nd. Akroma has a total market capitalization of $22,438.97 and $103.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Akroma has traded 101.4% higher against the dollar. One Akroma coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $616.53 or 0.02632412 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00025832 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Akroma Profile

Akroma (CRYPTO:AKA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Akroma is medium.com/akroma . Akroma’s official website is akroma.io

Buying and Selling Akroma

Akroma can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akroma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akroma using one of the exchanges listed above.

