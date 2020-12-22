ALBOS Trading 1.3% Higher This Week (ALB)

ALBOS (CURRENCY:ALB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One ALBOS token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinZest and Cashierest. During the last seven days, ALBOS has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. ALBOS has a market capitalization of $196,872.49 and approximately $4.00 worth of ALBOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004211 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00143834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00021544 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.97 or 0.00716030 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.68 or 0.00192457 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.09 or 0.00371113 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00068879 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00103980 BTC.

ALBOS’s total supply is 28,710,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,985,991,131 tokens. The official website for ALBOS is www.albos.io

ALBOS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cashierest and CoinZest. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALBOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALBOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ALBOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

