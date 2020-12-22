Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $36.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ally Financial's shares have outperformed the industry so far this year. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two and met in one of the trailing four quarters. The company's efforts to diversify revenues along with decent growth in consumer loans are expected to continue to lend support to financials. Moreover, it remains well-positioned to expand through strategic acquisitions, despite the termination of the CardWorks deal owing to the coronavirus-related uncertainties. The company's robust capital position suggests that it will continue to enhance shareholder value through efficient capital deployments. However, elevated expenses (mainly due to inorganic growth efforts) will likely hurt the bottom line to an extent. Moreover, deteriorating credit quality make us apprehensive about the company's growth prospects.”

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $23.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet raised Ally Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.67.

NYSE:ALLY opened at $34.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.02. The stock has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.58. Ally Financial has a 52 week low of $10.22 and a 52 week high of $34.93.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ally Financial will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ally Financial news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 17,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $502,046.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 715,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,753,536.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total value of $693,450.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,683,774.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

