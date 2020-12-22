Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the forty-seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirty-six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,781.62.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,685.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 41.0% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 71.4% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 30.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,734.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,843.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,759.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,571.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet will post 51.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.