Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Receives $12.29 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.57.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Alphatec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Cowen assumed coverage on Alphatec in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Alphatec in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Monday.

In related news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 62,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $540,741.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,016,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,758,713.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Sponsel sold 89,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total transaction of $852,290.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 571,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,415,324.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Alphatec by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 182,520 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Alphatec by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Alphatec by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,637 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphatec by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,230 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphatec by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,625 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares during the last quarter. 31.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATEC traded up $0.76 on Tuesday, hitting $14.48. The company had a trading volume of 822,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,086. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 1.40. Alphatec has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $14.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.36.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 266.45% and a negative net margin of 51.95%. The company had revenue of $41.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphatec will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to meet the surgeon's needs and to maximize patient outcomes; LLICO access system, a minimally invasive posterior thoracolumbar access system; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a comprehensive thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

