Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AMAL. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Amalgamated Bank from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Amalgamated Bank from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised Amalgamated Bank from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of Amalgamated Bank in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amalgamated Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amalgamated Bank currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.67.

Shares of AMAL opened at $13.58 on Friday. Amalgamated Bank has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $19.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.05. The firm has a market cap of $431.44 million, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.88.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $58.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.15 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Amalgamated Bank will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Amalgamated Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.48%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 396.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 166.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Amalgamated Bank Company Profile

Amalgamated Bank engages in the provision of financial services. The firm also offers commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody solutions. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

