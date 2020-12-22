Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Receives $74.29 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.29.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.
In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $46,748.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,720 shares in the company, valued at $505,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa H. Meng sold 1,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $101,415.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,936 shares in the company, valued at $310,156.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,244 shares of company stock worth $8,167,198 over the last quarter. 5.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
AMBA traded up $2.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,061. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -50.66 and a beta of 1.48. Ambarella has a 12 month low of $36.02 and a 12 month high of $95.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.21.
Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 27.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $56.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.09 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.
About Ambarella
Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.
