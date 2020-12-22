Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Receives $74.29 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.29.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.

In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $46,748.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,720 shares in the company, valued at $505,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa H. Meng sold 1,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $101,415.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,936 shares in the company, valued at $310,156.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,244 shares of company stock worth $8,167,198 over the last quarter. 5.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 142.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,579,000 after buying an additional 430,915 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Ambarella in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,097,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ambarella in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,125,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ambarella by 4.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,118,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,819,000 after purchasing an additional 128,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Ambarella by 368.2% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 154,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,078,000 after purchasing an additional 121,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

AMBA traded up $2.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,061. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -50.66 and a beta of 1.48. Ambarella has a 12 month low of $36.02 and a 12 month high of $95.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.21.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 27.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $56.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.09 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

