AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Major Shareholder Sells $8,280,000.00 in Stock

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total value of $8,280,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mudrick Capital Management, L. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 18th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 1,000,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $2,790,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 1,000,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $2,780,000.00.

On Monday, December 14th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 2,043,474 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.38, for a total value of $6,906,942.12.

Shares of AMC stock opened at $2.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.44. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $7.78. The firm has a market cap of $430.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.60.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($5.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.95) by ($0.75). AMC Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 28.65% and a negative net margin of 144.68%. The firm had revenue of $119.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 90.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -16.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 21,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 216.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 6,445 shares in the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 106.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 13,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $361,000. 17.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. B. Riley reduced their price target on AMC Entertainment from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price target on AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine cut AMC Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.09.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 17, 2020, it operated approximately 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

