América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Receives $12.43 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.43.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMX shares. BidaskClub downgraded América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on América Móvil in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, New Street Research raised América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th.

Shares of AMX traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,846,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,135,301. América Móvil has a 1-year low of $10.12 and a 1-year high of $18.03. The stock has a market cap of $45.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.08). América Móvil had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $11.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.43 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that América Móvil will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMX. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in América Móvil by 30.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,033,202 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $112,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,205 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in América Móvil by 38.5% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,243,743 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $91,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,096 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in América Móvil by 134.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,469,614 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $44,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989,624 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in América Móvil during the second quarter worth approximately $8,498,000. Finally, Northcape Capital Pty Ltd lifted its stake in América Móvil by 3.5% during the third quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 9,413,879 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $125,487,000 after purchasing an additional 315,686 shares during the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About América Móvil

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

