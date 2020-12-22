American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for American Campus Communities’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. American Campus Communities posted earnings per share of $0.72 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Campus Communities will report full-year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.98. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.13. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for American Campus Communities.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.45). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $202.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. American Campus Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.22.

American Campus Communities stock opened at $42.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.86. American Campus Communities has a 1 year low of $20.13 and a 1 year high of $49.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is 77.69%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACC. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FMR LLC increased its position in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 281.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

