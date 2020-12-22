American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Downgraded to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has $40.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

ACC has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of American Campus Communities from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of American Campus Communities from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of American Campus Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of American Campus Communities from an outperform rating to an inline rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. American Campus Communities currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.22.

Shares of ACC stock opened at $42.18 on Monday. American Campus Communities has a 52-week low of $20.13 and a 52-week high of $49.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 82.71, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.86.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.45). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $202.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Campus Communities will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is 77.69%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACC. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in American Campus Communities in the third quarter worth about $33,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 281.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

