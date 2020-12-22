American Express (NYSE:AXP) Receives $113.08 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-one analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.08.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AXP. UBS Group upgraded American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America downgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. 140166 downgraded American Express from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Sunday, October 25th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

AXP stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.85. 35,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,910,385. American Express has a 52-week low of $67.00 and a 52-week high of $138.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.89 and a 200-day moving average of $103.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.37.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $246,771.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $1,435,994.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,358,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXP. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in American Express by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 7,162 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,106,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,076,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,018,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 34,521 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after buying an additional 7,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

