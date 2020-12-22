AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,885 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $9,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 648.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after buying an additional 48,693 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMERISAFE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMSF stock opened at $57.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.32. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.02 and a fifty-two week high of $80.65.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.44. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $81.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.05 million. Research analysts predict that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO G. Janelle Frost sold 1,615 shares of AMERISAFE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $97,045.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,826,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMSF shares. BidaskClub upgraded AMERISAFE from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut AMERISAFE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

