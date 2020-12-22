Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Hits New 52-Week High at $25.06

Dec 22nd, 2020

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.06 and last traded at $25.04, with a volume of 9646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.16.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FOLD. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of -21.01 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.63.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $67.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.04 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 73.81% and a negative net margin of 120.18%. As a group, research analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 29,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $419,198.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 870,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,208,798.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 24,782 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $344,221.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 363,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,653.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $83,685 and have sold 483,378 shares valued at $8,826,420. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $119,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 339.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 10.0% in the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 9,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000.

About Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease.

