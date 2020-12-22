Ampleforth (AMPL) Price Reaches $0.81 on Top Exchanges

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 22nd. One Ampleforth token can now be bought for $0.81 or 0.00003506 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex and Bilaxy. Ampleforth has a total market capitalization of $183.39 million and approximately $6.48 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ampleforth has traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00053042 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004319 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004614 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.96 or 0.00349261 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00017599 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004314 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00026826 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002227 BTC.

About Ampleforth

Ampleforth (AMPL) is a token. Its launch date was June 14th, 2019. Ampleforth’s total supply is 402,638,874 tokens and its circulating supply is 225,678,721 tokens. The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org . The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/#

Ampleforth Token Trading

Ampleforth can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ampleforth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ampleforth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

