Analysts Anticipate American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) to Post $0.30 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.35. American Eagle Outfitters reported earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will report full year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow American Eagle Outfitters.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS.

AEO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Loop Capital upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.84.

In other news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 14,927 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $298,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,013,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO James H. Keefer, Jr. sold 3,036 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total transaction of $48,029.52. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AEO. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 21,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 213,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 212,000 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $812,000. Shellback Capital LP boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 1,170,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,328,000 after acquiring an additional 345,000 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 245,826 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $447,000. Institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

AEO opened at $19.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.69. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $20.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.71.

American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

