Analysts Anticipate Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) to Post -$0.23 EPS

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2020

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) will report earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the highest is ($0.21). Dynavax Technologies posted earnings of ($0.34) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.82). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.20). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Dynavax Technologies.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $13.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 193.85% and a negative net margin of 256.92%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dynavax Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dynavax Technologies stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $4.98. 73,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,019,523. The company has a market capitalization of $548.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.40. Dynavax Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $12.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 4.35.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynavax Technologies (DVAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit