Analysts Anticipate Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) to Post -$0.23 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) will report earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the highest is ($0.21). Dynavax Technologies posted earnings of ($0.34) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.82). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.20). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Dynavax Technologies.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $13.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 193.85% and a negative net margin of 256.92%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dynavax Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dynavax Technologies stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $4.98. 73,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,019,523. The company has a market capitalization of $548.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.40. Dynavax Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $12.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 4.35.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynavax Technologies (DVAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.