Analysts Expect Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) to post ($0.23) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Applied Optoelectronics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Applied Optoelectronics reported earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will report full year earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.93). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.07). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Applied Optoelectronics.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 34.83% and a negative return on equity of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $76.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.52 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AAOI shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Northland Securities upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.29.

Applied Optoelectronics stock opened at $8.38 on Friday. Applied Optoelectronics has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $17.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.74.

In other Applied Optoelectronics news, Director Che-Wei Lin bought 25,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $198,635.82. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 91,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,594.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AAOI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 311.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the third quarter worth $129,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 8.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. 50.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

