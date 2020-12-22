Analysts Expect Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.79 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) to report earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Progenity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.73). The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Progenity will report full year earnings of ($5.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.55) to ($4.38). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($3.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.14) to ($2.44). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Progenity.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $25.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.50 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PROG. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Progenity from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Progenity in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Progenity from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

In related news, major shareholder Athyrium Capital Management, L acquired 4,128,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $13,499,998.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Harry Stylli acquired 152,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $499,999.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,616,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,797,177.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 4,365,215 shares of company stock valued at $14,356,949 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progenity during the third quarter worth $133,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Progenity during the third quarter worth $286,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progenity by 166.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 100,103 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Progenity during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Progenity during the third quarter worth $338,000. 20.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PROG stock opened at $6.85 on Friday. Progenity has a 52-week low of $3.08 and a 52-week high of $15.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.30.

About Progenity

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides complex molecular and specialized testing services to physicians, clinicians, and their patients in the United States. It offers testing services for common hereditary disorders, cystic fibrosis, spinal muscular atrophy, fragile X syndrome, and Jewish genetic diseases; pan-ethnic carrier screening services; non-invasive prenatal, miscarriage, and pharmacogenetic testing services; and ovarian assessment reports for women.

