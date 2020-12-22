Analysts Set Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) PT at $74.29

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.29.

A number of research firms have commented on AMBA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ambarella from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.

In related news, Director Teresa H. Meng sold 1,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $101,415.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 24,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $2,249,297.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 889,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,082,921.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,244 shares of company stock valued at $8,167,198. 5.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ambarella by 4.3% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the third quarter worth $133,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the third quarter worth $253,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 1.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA traded up $2.03 on Friday, hitting $91.19. 3,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,061. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.21. Ambarella has a one year low of $36.02 and a one year high of $95.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.66 and a beta of 1.48.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 27.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $56.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.09 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ambarella will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Analyst Recommendations for Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA)

