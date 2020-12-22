Analysts Set Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) Price Target at $5.17

Shares of Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.17.

BRY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Berry Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Berry Petroleum from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berry Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Berry Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of BRY stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.68. 5,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,684. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.03. Berry Petroleum has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $9.96. The company has a market cap of $294.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $89.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.27 million. Berry Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 35.49%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Berry Petroleum will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Berry Petroleum by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 154,442 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 13,030 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Berry Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Berry Petroleum by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,307,017 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,313,000 after acquiring an additional 49,218 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Berry Petroleum by 267.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,115 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 11,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in Berry Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Petroleum Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

