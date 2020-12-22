Analysts Set Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) Target Price at $20.00

Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Canon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Canon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

NYSE:CAJ traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.66. The stock had a trading volume of 9,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,824. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.81, a P/E/G ratio of 38.67 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.22. Canon has a 12-month low of $15.46 and a 12-month high of $28.18.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. Canon had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $7.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canon will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAJ. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Canon by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Canon by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Canon by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canon during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Bonness Enterprises Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canon by 193.3% during the third quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 95,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 63,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

