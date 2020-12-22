Analysts Set Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) PT at $16.00

Shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

ENI stock opened at $20.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $36.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.06. ENI has a 1 year low of $12.10 and a 1 year high of $32.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.43.

ENI (NYSE:E) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. ENI had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 19.46%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that ENI will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ENI by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,644,865 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $92,061,000 after purchasing an additional 329,252 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in ENI by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 199,001 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in ENI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in ENI by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 438,725 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,454,000 after acquiring an additional 154,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ENI by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,040,817 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $20,056,000 after purchasing an additional 132,026 shares during the period. 0.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing and Chemical segments. The company is involved in the field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 41 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates.

