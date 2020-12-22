Analysts Set HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Price Target at $103.11

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.11.

Several research firms recently commented on HEI. UBS Group raised their target price on HEICO from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on HEICO in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered HEICO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on HEICO from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HEICO in a report on Wednesday, August 26th.

In other news, CFO Carlos L. Macau sold 15,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.66, for a total value of $1,507,896.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,392 shares in the company, valued at $12,603,690.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie Neitzel bought 978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $111.44 per share, for a total transaction of $108,988.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,795.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEI. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of HEICO in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of HEICO by 1,657.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 680,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,824,000 after buying an additional 641,889 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Maryland Capital Management grew its stake in shares of HEICO by 21.8% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 3,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO in the second quarter valued at $1,611,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HEI stock traded down $2.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,653. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.60 and its 200-day moving average is $110.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.52, a PEG ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.18. HEICO has a 1-year low of $52.01 and a 1-year high of $137.97.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $426.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.00 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 17.73%. The company’s revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that HEICO will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. HEICO’s payout ratio is currently 6.96%.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

