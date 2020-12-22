Analysts Set Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Price Target at $54.50

Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.67.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE H traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.80. The stock had a trading volume of 7,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,216. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.90 and a beta of 1.54. Hyatt Hotels has a twelve month low of $24.02 and a twelve month high of $94.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.23.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.61 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 31,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total transaction of $2,338,569.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 410,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,904,267.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total transaction of $48,270.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,867.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,909 shares of company stock valued at $2,615,476 in the last 90 days. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in H. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 552.6% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.59% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

