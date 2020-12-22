Analysts Set Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) PT at $72.33

Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.33.

Several research firms recently commented on LAMR. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lamar Advertising from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

In other news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 3,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.51, for a total value of $221,338.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,821 shares in the company, valued at $868,961.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burney Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 49.8% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 32,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 10,658 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 4.0% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 30,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 16.0% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 22,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 9.1% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LAMR traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.19. 17,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,163. Lamar Advertising has a one year low of $30.89 and a one year high of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.97. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 1.45.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.56). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $386.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

