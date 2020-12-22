Analysts Set NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) (TSE:NVA) Target Price at C$2.11

Shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) (TSE:NVA) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$2.11.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVA. Raymond James set a C$1.25 target price on shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. TD Securities lowered shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from C$1.10 to C$1.20 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy lowered shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

NVA remained flat at $C$0.92 during trading on Friday. 137,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,114,237. The firm has a market capitalization of C$207.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.50. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.24 and a one year high of C$3.36.

NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) (TSE:NVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$105.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$121.70 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that NuVista Energy Ltd. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.70 per share, with a total value of C$698,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,532,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,465,365.32.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

