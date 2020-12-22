Analyzing Walmart (NYSE:WMT) and Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUESQ)

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) and Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUESQ) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Walmart and Tuesday Morning’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Walmart 3.30% 19.13% 6.37% Tuesday Morning -19.01% -137.12% -24.88%

29.3% of Walmart shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.2% of Tuesday Morning shares are held by institutional investors. 50.4% of Walmart shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of Tuesday Morning shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Walmart and Tuesday Morning’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Walmart $523.96 billion 0.79 $14.88 billion $4.93 29.61 Tuesday Morning $874.90 million 0.07 -$166.33 million N/A N/A

Walmart has higher revenue and earnings than Tuesday Morning.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Walmart and Tuesday Morning, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Walmart 2 8 27 0 2.68 Tuesday Morning 0 0 0 0 N/A

Walmart presently has a consensus price target of $150.87, indicating a potential upside of 3.36%. Given Walmart’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Walmart is more favorable than Tuesday Morning.

Volatility & Risk

Walmart has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tuesday Morning has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Walmart beats Tuesday Morning on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc. engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications. The company offers grocery products, including meat, produce, natural and organics, deli and bakery, dairy, frozen foods, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and floral and dry grocery, as well as consumables, such as health and beauty aids, baby products, household chemicals, paper goods, and pet supplies; and health and wellness products. It also provides electronics, cameras and supplies, photo processing services, wireless, movies, music, video games, and books; stationery, automotive, hardware and paint, sporting goods, and outdoor living and horticulture; apparel for women, girls, men, boys, and infants, as well as shoes, jewelry, and accessories; and home furnishings, housewares and small appliances, bedding, home decor, toys, fabrics, crafts, and seasonal merchandise, as well as brand name merchandise. In addition, the company offers fuel and financial services and related products, including money orders, prepaid cards, money transfers, check cashing, and bill payment. It operates approximately 11,500 stores and various e-commerce Websites under the 56 banners in 27 countries. The company was formerly known as Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. and changed its name to Walmart Inc. in February 2018. Walmart Inc. was founded in 1945 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

About Tuesday Morning

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. On May 27, 2020, Tuesday Morning Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Texas.

