Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) CEO Frank Calderoni Sells 50,478 Shares

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) CEO Frank Calderoni sold 50,478 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total value of $3,549,612.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Frank Calderoni also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 10th, Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of Anaplan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $3,190,050.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, Frank Calderoni sold 50,608 shares of Anaplan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total value of $3,142,756.80.

On Tuesday, November 10th, Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of Anaplan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $2,696,400.00.

On Wednesday, October 21st, Frank Calderoni sold 50,743 shares of Anaplan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,044,580.00.

On Monday, October 12th, Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of Anaplan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total value of $2,831,850.00.

NYSE PLAN traded up $2.36 on Tuesday, hitting $73.66. 2,476,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,729,455. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.91. Anaplan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.04 and a 12 month high of $73.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.20 and a beta of 2.02.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 46.17% and a negative net margin of 36.81%. The business had revenue of $114.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.73 million. On average, analysts forecast that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Anaplan by 0.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 72,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 14.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 6.1% in the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 6.6% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Anaplan from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Anaplan from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Anaplan from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Anaplan from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, FBN Securities raised their price target on Anaplan from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anaplan has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

