Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) CEO Frank Calderoni Sells 50,478 Shares

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2020

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) CEO Frank Calderoni sold 50,478 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total value of $3,549,612.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Frank Calderoni also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, December 10th, Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of Anaplan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $3,190,050.00.
  • On Monday, November 23rd, Frank Calderoni sold 50,608 shares of Anaplan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total value of $3,142,756.80.
  • On Tuesday, November 10th, Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of Anaplan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $2,696,400.00.
  • On Wednesday, October 21st, Frank Calderoni sold 50,743 shares of Anaplan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,044,580.00.
  • On Monday, October 12th, Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of Anaplan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total value of $2,831,850.00.

NYSE PLAN traded up $2.36 on Tuesday, hitting $73.66. 2,476,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,729,455. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.91. Anaplan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.04 and a 12 month high of $73.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.20 and a beta of 2.02.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 46.17% and a negative net margin of 36.81%. The business had revenue of $114.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.73 million. On average, analysts forecast that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Anaplan by 0.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 72,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 14.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 6.1% in the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 6.6% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Anaplan from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Anaplan from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Anaplan from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Anaplan from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, FBN Securities raised their price target on Anaplan from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anaplan has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN)

