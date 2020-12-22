Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) & RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Head to Head Comparison

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) and Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

RPT Realty has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apartment Investment and Management has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares RPT Realty and Apartment Investment and Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RPT Realty 35.25% 10.48% 3.82% Apartment Investment and Management 17.37% 8.15% 2.20%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RPT Realty and Apartment Investment and Management’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RPT Realty $234.09 million 2.86 $91.51 million $1.08 7.66 Apartment Investment and Management $914.29 million 0.67 $474.08 million $3.10 1.64

Apartment Investment and Management has higher revenue and earnings than RPT Realty. Apartment Investment and Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RPT Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for RPT Realty and Apartment Investment and Management, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RPT Realty 0 3 2 0 2.40 Apartment Investment and Management 1 7 1 0 2.00

RPT Realty currently has a consensus target price of $8.80, suggesting a potential upside of 6.41%. Apartment Investment and Management has a consensus target price of $39.83, suggesting a potential upside of 684.12%. Given Apartment Investment and Management’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Apartment Investment and Management is more favorable than RPT Realty.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.5% of RPT Realty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.3% of Apartment Investment and Management shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of RPT Realty shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Apartment Investment and Management shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

RPT Realty beats Apartment Investment and Management on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (the ÂNYSEÂ). The common shares of the Company, par value $0.01 per share (the Âcommon sharesÂ) are listed and traded on the NYSE under the ticker symbol ÂRPTÂ. As of June 30, 2020, our property portfolio consisted of 49 shopping centers (including five shopping centers owned through a joint venture) representing 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable area. As of June 30, 2020, the Company's pro-rata share of the aggregate portfolio was 93.6% leased.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 126 apartment communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia. Aimco common shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol AIV and are included in the S&P 500.

