Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2020

Shares of Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.13.

APHA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Aphria from $15.50 to $11.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Aphria to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. BidaskClub raised Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Aphria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Aphria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ APHA traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.12. 328,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,171,319. Aphria has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $8.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -24.52 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.87.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Aphria had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $108.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.28 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aphria will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aphria

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Aphria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aphria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit