Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.13.

APHA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Aphria from $15.50 to $11.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Aphria to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. BidaskClub raised Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Aphria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Aphria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

Get Aphria alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ APHA traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.12. 328,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,171,319. Aphria has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $8.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -24.52 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.87.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Aphria had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $108.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.28 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aphria will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aphria

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Aphria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aphria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.